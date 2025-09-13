Happy couples invited to explore award-winning Georgian wedding venue near Telford next month

Stockton House, a Grade II-listed Georgian property set within the picturesque 8,000-acre Apley Estate, will host a special wedding showcase on Sunday, October 5, in collaboration with neighbouring St Chad’s Church.

Located on the A442 between Telford and Bridgnorth, the historic house was fully renovated in 2022, transforming it from a private family home into a sophisticated, award-winning wedding venue.

Couples attending the event will have the opportunity to explore the venue’s ceremony spaces, including the secret garden and a rotating Victorian summer house, and be able to meet a curated selection of premium wedding suppliers.

Stockton House is hosting its wedding showcase on October 5

Stockton House venue manager Amy Applegarth said the team is very excited to welcome people for the last time this year.

"The wedding showcases at Stockton House are always very popular," she said.

"We hold three a year, generally in January, March and October, so during this last one for 2025 we look forward to welcoming happy couples - especially those who got engaged over the summer as they may only just be starting to visualise their dream day.

"People looking to attend and see what we have on offer must book in advance so they can see our beautiful surroundings and envisage their special day here as well as sample the food and drink we offer.

Amy Applegarth and staff at Stockton House

"As well as Stockton House, including the secret garden and pretty Victorian turning house, there will be a chance to look inside the nearby St Chad’s Church too for couples who would like to hold the ceremony just a stone's throw away in this historic church."

The event running from 11am to 3pm will feature a full wedding breakfast setup styled in the "latest décor trends" for 2026. Couples will also be able to connect with local wedding specialists, including a photographer, videographer, florist, cake designer, bridalwear and menswear providers, and wine and champagne experts.

The showcase comes on the back of a successful year for the venue, which received a silver award in the Best of Bridebook Awards 2025, was named Best Venue (Other) at The Wedding Industry Awards 2024, and achieved National Highly Commended in the same category.