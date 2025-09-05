Emergency crews rush to multi-vehicle collision in Telford

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 6.32pm reporting a road traffic collision on the the A442 in Shawbirch.

One fire appliance, including the rescue tender, was sent from Wellington Fire Station to the scene. Land ambulance and police teams also attended.

Reports from the fire service said three vehicles were involved in a collision.

Fire crews used small gear to make all vehicles safe and assisted police in moving them from the road to clear the carriageway.

Casualties were left in the care of paramedics. The scene was later handed over to police.

Fire crews were finished at the scene by 7.38pm.