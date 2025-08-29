'Our biggest strength is our unity': Telford & Wrekin Council says removing St George's flags is not a priority

The authority said it had no plans to remove St George's cross or Union flags put up by residents in Telford as part of a national campaign in recent weeks, which campaigners say is aimed at "celebrating the flags that unite our communities".

But others have described the trend as "intimidatory", and claim it has been created by far-right activists in order to inflame tensions over immigration, during a politically charged summer holiday period.

The flags have appeared across the county in recent weeks, and mini roundabouts have also been painted with St George's cross flags as part of the campaign.

Telford & Wrekin Council HQ at Southwater

Councillor Lee Carter, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said the authority would only remove the flags if they were causing issues for road users, or were in "poor condition" and "demeaning the importance" of the national flag - adding that the authority was focused on tackling "real issues" for residents.

He said that "respect, fairness and tolerance" were values the council would continue to uphold.

“In Telford and Wrekin we are rightly proud of our country and we fly the St George’s and Union flags every day of the year outside the main council offices in Southwater," he said.

“At times of national celebration, for major sporting events or to show our support for our diverse community and our Armed Forces, we also have a proud track record of flying flags as a sign of our pride in our country and to recognise all those from all different backgrounds who serve our country or who represent our country.

“We also welcome our residents displaying their own flags, which we often see decorating homes, gardens and vehicles across Telford and Wrekin, and we respect those who love our country but who choose not to fly a flag."

Neighbouring authority Shropshire Council said it would not "police people" who put up national flags on lamp posts and local authority property, but would take action where they were causing a safety issue.

In Telford, the flags have appeared sporadically, with one roundabout in St Georges also having been painted with a St George's cross emblem.

Councillor Carter said: “If flags on public land are causing issues such as visibility on our roads or are in poor condition and demeaning the importance of our national flag they would need to be removed, but removing flags is not our priority as we remain focused as a council on tackling real issues which we know our residents want us to respond to - like providing care for the vulnerable, giving the best support possible to local veterans and the homeless or keeping our streets clean.

“Ultimately our biggest strength as a borough is our unity. Even before our creation as a new town, which is named after the famous Scottish engineer, our whole success has been built on the contribution of many who have come to live and work in the shadow of the Wrekin from different locations, sometimes from overseas, and we have always lived by the values of respect, fairness and tolerance. As a council and as a council leader we will always uphold and live by that tradition.”