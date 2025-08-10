In pictures: Shropshire firefighters finish tackling Wrekin blaze wth the help of local farms and landowers
Firefighters have finished tackling a blaze at one of the Shropshire's most popular beauty spots.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Crews had been dealing with the incident on the Wrekin this morning - Sunday, August 10.
It came after initial reports of the blaze late last night.
While crews have been at the scene the fire service had asked people not to visit the Wrekin.
They had voiced concerns about the danger to the public of the fire spreading, and from vehicles being used to ferry water along the main route to the site.
In an update on social media at around 12.30pm , Telford & Wrekin Council said: "Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that the fire on The Wrekin is now out.
"Crews will be leaving the site shortly and spot checks will continue throughout the day to ensure the area remains safe."
The crews had attended the incident early this morning, with firefighters dispatched from Baschurch, Bridgnorth, Twedale, Wellington, Shrewsbury, Newport and Ludlow.
A number of 4x4 vehicles were also sent to the scene to carry water up and down The Wrekin.
An update from the Amber Watch Wellington social media page said the fire had involved an area of trees and undergrowth measuring approximately 20 meters by 15 meters.
It added: "Crews have extinguished the fire using hose reel jets and main jets supplied by water from the water bowser."
The crew said that assistance was provided by a local farmer and landowners, while the fire service used its own drone to assess affected areas, along with thermal imaging cameras to monitor temperatures.
West Mercia Search & Rescue team attended alongside Telford & Wrekin Council to alert the public.
The Amber Watch personally thanked the Raby Estates for its support, saying: "Big thankyou to Raby Shropshire for using their tractor and water bowser to refill our dam that was set up at the top. Your assistance was greatly appreciated!"