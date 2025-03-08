'We don't know if he's going to turn up at our house' Telford grooming gang victim speaks of fear as attacker set to be released

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Mohammed Ali Sultan, from Telford, was jailed in 2012 for seven years for sexually abusing teenage girls, including one who was 13.

He was handed further prison terms in 2015 and 2019 when he was found guilty of more sex offences.

However, a parole board decided in December that he could be released back into the community.

One of his victims, a woman who uses the name Kate Elysia, hit out at the decision, saying she feels “forgotten”.

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood asked for the decision to be reconsidered, but her request was rejected.

Ms Elysia, who has waived her right to anonymity and no longer lives in Shropshire, said: "I think they've been very careful to keep him safe. I don't think they've done everything they could to keep me safe."

She continued: 'I'm not his only victim'

"We have to live in fear. We don't know if he's going to turn up at our house," she said. "We don't know what his motivations are, so we don't know.

"I don't know what his mindset is. The only mindset that I know he had is the one that he had when he raped me."

Ms Elysia said she was only informed in January of the decision to release Sultan.

At the time she it was "absolutely terrifying” that she had no involvement in the process, adding: "A lot needs to be done to make sure that victims and survivors are getting the information that they need."