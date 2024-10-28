Overgrown hedge blighting life of 90-year-old Telford widow who bought her former marital home
A 90-year-old Telford woman who bought the home she used to share with her late husband has said a huge, overgrown council hedge has turned her dream move into a nightmare.
Mrs Betty Calloway used to live in the bungalow in Ludford Drive, Stirchley with husband George, known as Cyril, before the pair moved to a new house.
Following her husband's death, the widow put an offer in for their former £260,000 house in Stirchley in August this year, and was looking forward to moving in and returning to her once beautiful garden.
But the pensioner noticed that there was a towering hedge running along the passageway to the side of the house that needed to be addressed before she moved in.