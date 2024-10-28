Shropshire Star
Overgrown hedge blighting life of 90-year-old Telford widow who bought her former marital home

A 90-year-old Telford woman who bought the home she used to share with her late husband has said a huge, overgrown council hedge has turned her dream move into a nightmare.

By Richard Williams
Published

Mrs Betty Calloway used to live in the bungalow in Ludford Drive, Stirchley with husband George, known as Cyril, before the pair moved to a new house.

Betty Calloway from Stirchley and the overhanging hedge

Following her husband's death, the widow put an offer in for their former £260,000 house in Stirchley in August this year, and was looking forward to moving in and returning to her once beautiful garden.

The damaged fence

But the pensioner noticed that there was a towering hedge running along the passageway to the side of the house that needed to be addressed before she moved in.

