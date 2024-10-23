Shropshire Star
Close

Police have hailed the breaking up of the 'Kev' Class A drugs line – and the jail sentence for the dealers behind it

Police say they are pleased to see two dealers behind bars for their role in a Class A county drugs line.

Plus
By Dominic Robertson
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Last week Connor Sholliker, 24, of Wilson Road in Prescot, Merseyside, was locked up for six years after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drugs – crack cocaine and heroin.

Kaine Currens, 23, of Manor Road in Hadley, Telford was also handed a three-year sentence, after he admitted the same charges.

The pair were sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court, sitting at Telford Justice Centre, on Friday.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular