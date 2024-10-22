Two vehicles crash on Telford business park
Two vehicles were involved in a crash on a Shropshire business park.
The incident in Stafford Park 6 in Telford occurred outside Joseph Ash Galvanising at around 10.15pm on Monday, the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
The fire service said the incident involved two vehicles, one of which a crew made electrically safe.
West Mercia Police has been approached for further information.