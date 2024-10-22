Shropshire Star
Close

Two vehicles crash on Telford business park

Two vehicles were involved in a crash on a Shropshire business park.

By Richard Williams
Published
Last updated

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

The incident in Stafford Park 6 in Telford occurred outside Joseph Ash Galvanising at around 10.15pm on Monday, the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

The fire service said the incident involved two vehicles, one of which a crew made electrically safe.

West Mercia Police has been approached for further information.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular