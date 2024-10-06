Firefighters called after tractor hits parked cars on Telford road
Two parked cars were hit by a tractor in Telford on Sunday, which resulted in the fire service being called.
The incident in The Avenue, occurred at around 10.30am, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said.
A spokesperson for SFRS said they were called following reports of an RTC but found on arrival a tractor had hit two parked cars.
The spokesperson added: Crews carried out an inspection only and provided advice to the owners of all vehicles.”