Shropshire Star
Close

Firefighters called after tractor hits parked cars on Telford road

Two parked cars were hit by a tractor in Telford on Sunday, which resulted in the fire service being called.

By Richard Williams
Published
Last updated

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

The incident in The Avenue, occurred at around 10.30am, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said.

A spokesperson for SFRS said they were called following reports of an RTC but found on arrival a tractor had hit two parked cars.

The spokesperson added: Crews carried out an inspection only and provided advice to the owners of all vehicles.”

Similar stories
Most popular