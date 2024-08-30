Shropshire Star
Investigation launched after fish die in Telford lake following suspected 'contamination'

Scores of fish have died in a Telford lake after suspected contamination of the water.

By Richard Williams
Holmer Lake in Telford was closed to the public on Friday after a number of dead fish were spotted floating on the water on Thursday morning by anglers.

Taking to social media to explain the situation, Telford Angling Association said they believed the lake had been “contaminated” resulting in the loss of many of the smaller fish.

Holmer Lake is closed
