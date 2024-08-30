Investigation launched after fish die in Telford lake following suspected 'contamination'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Holmer Lake in Telford was closed to the public on Friday after a number of dead fish were spotted floating on the water on Thursday morning by anglers.

Taking to social media to explain the situation, Telford Angling Association said they believed the lake had been “contaminated” resulting in the loss of many of the smaller fish.