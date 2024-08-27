Man who started kitchen 'inferno' in friend's Telford flat while in mental health crisis is jailed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

John Webb, 57, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after admitting charges of arson and possession of a bladed article.

Judge Recorder Christopher Millington KC, accepted Webb has "significant mental health issues" but said he was at "high risk of causing serious harm to others".

The court was told the case related to two offences in Telford, the first on July 15, and the second on August 12.

In the first Webb had gone to the Globe Bingo Hall in Donnington, Telford, shortly before 10pm and has asked staff if he could use the toilet.

During the conversation he was described as saying things which "gave staff cause for concern," telling them people were "after" him, and saying "I will use it when they get here".

Webb was said to have had a piece of wood in his hand and was at one point trying to use it to block the door, with staff believing he was suffering a mental health episode.

Staff said they did not feel threatened and asked Webb if he wanted them to call the police – to which he replied 'yes'.