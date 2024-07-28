Fire service called out to blaze in grounds of Telford school
Fire officers were called out to a small blaze in the grounds of a special school this morning.
The incident, at Overley Hall School in Telford, took place shortly before 9am.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been alerted to a 'fire in the open' at the site, and sent one crew from Wellington to the scene.
An update from the service said that incident had been a "small fire involving a bicycle in the grounds".
Officers were finished with the incident around 15 minutes after the initial call.