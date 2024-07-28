Fire service called out to blaze in grounds of Telford school

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident, at Overley Hall School in Telford, took place shortly before 9am.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been alerted to a 'fire in the open' at the site, and sent one crew from Wellington to the scene.

An update from the service said that incident had been a "small fire involving a bicycle in the grounds".

Officers were finished with the incident around 15 minutes after the initial call.