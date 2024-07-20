Opinions sought on plans for 250 new homes in Telford

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Residents of Lawley in Telford are being invited to give their views on proposals for a new housing development.

The site for 250 new family homes is located to the north of Lawley Primary School, Pepper Mill and Glendale with Arleston Lane dissecting the eastern and western parcels of the site.

It has long been allocated as a site for residential development, highlighted in the Telford & Wrekin Local Plan.