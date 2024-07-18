'Why would anyone object to this?' – Neighbours divided over children's care home plan for house in Wellington

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A proposal to turn a home on New Church Road in Wellington into a children's residential care home is set to be granted, despite attracting criticism from neighbours.

The plans, submitted by Care Perspectives Ltd in April, would see three young people, between the ages of seven and seventeen, live in "a family setting" at the property with care staff.

The application said the company "prides itself on ensuring that their homes are welcoming and warm places to live which encourage young people to flourish and grow".

Children living at the home would each have their own bedroom, be in full time education and would "have a normal day-to-day routine", while a minimum of two carers would be on-site at all times while the children were at home.

However, the application attracted backlash from residents of the street, who raised concerns about the impact on the neighbourhood.

Wellington resident, Mrs Doody wrote: "I am shocked and sad that the owners of the lovely house on the corner have applied for the house to become a care home.