'It looks really cool': Artist delighted after transforming busy Telford bridge

Neil Willis from Snedshill has been commissioned by Ketley Parish Council and Telford and Wrekin Council to brighten up a bridge on Waterloo Road in Ketley.

The 55-year-old has transformed the bridge with his artwork that includes illustrations of familiar wildlife to the area, local landmarks an businesses, and even the Shropshire Star newspaper.

The owner of Auniqueart paints children's bedrooms, BT street boxes, garages, walls for gyms and public places, and more, Neil also creates artwork for Stoke City Football Club, used to paint local youth clubs and is a tattooist in the area.

The artist has amassed nearly 1,000 followers on Facebook with plenty of people taking a keen interest in his wall murals and graffiti art. Neil has shared his progress with the bridge project online, and expects to complete his painting within two weeks.