Fire service called to blaze at factory

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had attended Eagle Engineering on Halesfield 9 at around 12.20am.

Three fire crews were sent to the scene, along with the service's aerial ladder platform.

An update from the service said the crews had worn breathing equipment while they used hoses to put out the blaze, and that the incident was concluded by around 1.20am.