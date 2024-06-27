Two car fires on busy Shropshire roads - vehicles ablaze on M54 and A442 in Telford

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The M54 incident happened on the eastbound carriageway between Junction 3 for Tong and Junction 2 for Coven Heath.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 5.24pm on Thursday, June 27, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a car fire in Coven Heath."

One fire engine from Albrighton was sent to the scene and crews gave assistance to firefighters from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service to deal with the incident.

The other fire happened at around 7pm on the A442 Queensway in Telford where a hatchback car was alight on the road.

Firefighters and police officers were on the scene.

A fire service spokesman said: "Incident involved one hatchback car alight on the carriageway. Crews used breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and an environmental grab pack."

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Albrighton and Telford Central. An operations officer was also in attendance.