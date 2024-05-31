Person helped by ambulance crews after car overturns on rural road

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emergency services dashed to Coalmoor Road, in Little Wenlock, to reports of a road traffic collision with persons trapped at 9pm on Thursday.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central with an operations officer. Police and land ambulance crews were also scrambled to the scene.

The person was left in the care of the West Midlands Ambulance Service and the fire crew made the vehicle safe.

The fire crew sent their incident stop message at 9.37pm.