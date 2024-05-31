Man stole from partner's family while house-sitting - then sold prized belongings to pawnbrokers

Joe Walker, of Smithy Row, Wrockwardine Wood, house sat for his partner's uncle and family on two occasions last year, Telford Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday.

Katie Price, prosecuting, said the first series of thefts occurred in July last year when 26-year-old Walker was looking after the house with his partner when the family went on holiday.

Ms Price told the court that following the family's return, the uncle discovered some of his power tools were missing.

She said: “A couple of weeks had gone past and he wanted to do some jobs around the house so he went to get his tools from his toolbox out but found them missing - but he just thought he had misplaced them.”