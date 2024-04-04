Watch: Preview released of new hospital surgery hub as date revealed for first operations

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The new facility, which will consist of four modern operating theatres and additional recovery beds, will enable more than 3,500 additional day case procedures to be undertaken per year.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) secured a £24 million investment to build the hub as part of its plans to improve care.

The trust, which runs PRH and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, has also released a short preview video of what patients can expect when the hub opens.

Construction work is continuing on the new two-storey hub which will support patients across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales.

The trust said patients will benefit from much shorter waiting times and an improved, high quality healthcare environment in which to receive their care.

The hub will support day case procedures across a range of specialities including ear, nose and throat, maxillofacial, gynaecology, breast, orthopaedics and general surgery.

The trust said building work has taken longer than expected due to complex estates issues discovered during construction, with the first operations due to take place in June.

Dr Steve McKew, Medical Director for Surgery, Anaesthetics and Cancer, said: “The new hub is really starting to take shape, which is exciting for our patients and our staff.

“We are looking forward to opening the hub in June and welcoming our first patients. It will enable us to provide more operations each year for patients requiring a day case procedure.

“Thank you to our staff and patients for their understanding while construction work takes place.”

Clare Marsh, Matron for Surgery at PRH, said: “We are really excited about moving into the new hub and being able to provide a dedicated unit for our patients awaiting surgery, 52 weeks of the year.

“It means they can have their planned surgery in the right place, at the right time and by the right staff, which is fantastic news for our communities.”

PRH has already received an upgraded main entrance and reception area, with new retail and restaurant facilities.

The trust said the development complements the Hospitals Transformation Programme (HTP) which will see PRH specialising in planned care for patients of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and mid Wales.