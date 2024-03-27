Landslip rail line between Telford and Shrewsbury 'on track' for reopening before Easter

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Telford & Wrekin Council said significant progress has been made in repairing the railway between Telford and Shrewsbury following the recent landslip near Oakengates, which has disrupted railway services in and out of the borough.

Network Rail, in collaboration with stakeholders, has been working to stabilise and repair the failed railway embankment, and has indicated that the repair works will be completed by Thursday with full rail services resuming on Friday providing much needed rail links for the borough and beyond.

Councillor Shaun Davies (Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “Ensuring minimal disruption for our residents and commuters into Telford has been our priority. We’ve worked tirelessly with Network Rail, West Midlands Trains and the Department of Transport to expedite the repair works and maintain transport links so far as possible.

"We will continue to liaise closely with our partners to ensure passengers are kept informed of any changes to timetables and temporary bus services and I would like to thank all partners for their hard work in getting this repaired quickly."

Passengers are advised to visit the West Midlands Railway website for information on train and replacement bus timetables, these can be viewed here: westmidlandsrailway.co.uk/media/4692/download?inline