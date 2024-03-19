Jailed: Shoplifting next-door neighbours who stole perfume worth £400 in Shrewsbury caught in Telford

Natalie Jinks and Jordan Cove, both 27, were caught stealing in Telford during "Operation Graft", a police initiative involving plain clothes cops trying to catch offenders in the act.

The pair carried out three joint thefts - two from Boots in Shrewsbury on March 3 and 7. In one of those they stole £400 worth of perfume. Cove also admitted a further solo theft of Boots in Shrewsbury on March 12, in which he stole perfume of an unknown amount.

Their other joint shoplifting offence was on February 1 at a Co-op store in Telford, where they stole £30 of laundry detergent. Both offenders were on bail when they committed the thefts.

Jinks, of Willowfield, Woodside, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to three counts of theft.