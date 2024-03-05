'Outrageous waste': Telford council slammed for spending £259,000 on new chamber

The council has converted an empty space in Southwater One into a council chamber to hold public meetings.

The meeting room is kitted out with a microphone system fitted to every seat, a new recording system and television screens to show proceedings.

At the full council meeting last week, Councillor Andrew Eade, the Conservative group leader, asked for the full cost of providing the council chamber that they were currently using.

In reply, Councillor Nathan England, cabinet member for finance, said that the total cost of purchasing and installing all of the equipment and furniture for the council chamber is a ‘one off’ investment of £259,295.

Councillor England said this was a ‘considerable amount’ of money but would be repaid from savings from the closure of Addenbrooke House in 12 months time.

“We will benefit from the income from this chamber every year afterwards, as we have income targets for the use of this excellent facility,” said Councillor England.

“The new council chamber will generate additional income to the council from rent of the facility to external organisations for events and meetings.

“Early feedback from partner organisations and visitors has been very positive.”

Previously Telford & Wrekin Council held its full meetings for all councillors at Telford Theatre, with smaller committee meetings in Addenbrooke House or other venues in the borough.

Councillor England said that the theatre lost £5,000 in income for each of their five full council meetings last year.

“The new council chamber will mean that the theatre’s income is no longer affected each time a full council meeting is held, at a direct loss of £5,000 in income per meeting plus the many hours of setting up the room and tidying up after us,” added councillor England.

“Not to mention the added economic benefits of businesses in Oakengates and the surrounding areas. It is a complete no brainer to put this vacant space to good use.”

Councillor Eade said that he was asked to provide a similar chamber when he was council leader but had refused and said the council have ‘better things’ to spend their money on.

Speaking after the meeting he added: “I am stunned that while claiming to be cash strapped and increasing council tax by 4.99per cent the Labour administration running Telford & Wrekin Council can waste a whopping £259,000 on fitting out a brand-new council chamber.

“The previous facilities were perfectly functional and adequately serviced all council meetings. This outrageous waste of our community’s hard-earned cash would have better been spent on bolstering numerous council services including the hard-pressed social care budget.

“Those politicians who authorised this ridiculous decision, to simply boost their own egos, really ought to take a long and hard look at themselves and then apologise to Telford & Wrekin Council tax payers.

“I am very sure that they would not have spent their own money on such a vanity project.”

During last week’s full council meeting Councillor England outlined that the reductions in office space and property rationalisation ‘over recent years’ has delivered £2.35m in ongoing savings to the council.

He said: “The reposition of our property estate has been under constant review in reduction ever since austerity began.

“So far we have disposed of 29 (council) owned buildings including the former Civic Office, Wellington Civic and more recently Addenbrooke House.

“Fortunately due to the partnership we have developed with our local further education providers we are able to utilise the vacant third floor of this building (Southwater One) and save £300,000 per year in running costs compared to Addenbrooke House.

“When we include other recent building rationalisations then these savings increase to £1 million every single year.

“Reductions in office space over recent years from property rationalisation has delivered £2.35m in ongoing savings to the council.”