Telford couple share daughter's battle with rare liver condition to raise awareness on 'Big Yellow Friday'

Today is 'Big Yellow Friday' - a day to raise funds and awareness for the Childhood Liver Disease Foundation.

Each week in the UK, 20 children are diagnosed with liver disease. There is currently no cure for childhood liver disease, a diagnosis means a lifetime of medical care.

The parents of one of those children, 18-month-old Luna Williams, are hoping sharing her story will help raise awareness for the disease, charities and health staff that have helped their families through the last 18 months.

Luna was diagnosed with Biliary Atresia - a rare condition in infants in which the bile ducts outside and inside the liver are scarred and blocked.

Luna's dad, Jordan, 31, explained how Luna received her diagnosis: "When she was born she had quite a bit of jaundice so she was on the neonatal unit under the blue light.

"When she was about two weeks old our health visitor said she noticed Luna was still a bit jaundice, and advised us to go the jaundice unit.