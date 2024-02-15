'Love you too' - Heartbreaking final text Telford lad, 21, sent to dad before New Year's Day tragedy

Keiron "Kiz" Smith, from Madeley, was killed in a crash on Whitchurch Drive, Wellington, leaving behind a big family including five siblings, as well as many friends.

Just hours before the crash at around 4.15am, the popular young highways maintenance worker had received a text from his father Alan, wishing him a happy new year and telling him his dad loved him.

"The last text Alan had from Keiron was the one he sent back saying 'love you too'," his stepmum Hannah Gill told the Shropshire Star.

She shared the devastating moment the police arrived at 6.20am to tell the family what had happened to Keiron.

Keiron Smith

"It was the worst knock on the door I've ever received in my life," she said.

"The police asked if this was where Keiron lived. I kept saying 'he's not here' because he'd gone out. They said 'but is this where he lives? We need to come in'. They said Alan needed to come in as well and told us we'd better sit down. You know when they say that you're getting something not expected."