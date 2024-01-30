Plans for 120 houses near bypass in Telford withdrawn after more than 100 objections

Montague Property proposed to build the homes – including a three-storey block of flats – on land adjacent to St George's Bypass.

The proposals included creating a signalled junction on the A5 to access the site and a reduction in the speed limit from 60 to 40 miles per hour.

“A similar proposal has been built southeast of the proposed site,” said the developer.

“The dwellings are set back from the A5 by using Raxster Drive and additional planting as a buffer between the properties and the A5.

“As there is the remnant of a medieval moat present on site, an archaeological assessment has been undertaken. The proposed plan protects and retains this feature by incorporating it into public open space.”

The outline planning application submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council in October said that there would be a mixture of detached and semi-detached properties.

A ‘small’ block of flats over three stories was proposed to be built close to St Georges Park Care Centre ‘to help minimise any impact’.