Fresh appeal to find home for 'love-bug' dog who has spent more than half his life in kennels

Mason, an eight-year-old German Shepherd cross, has spent five years in kennels, waiting for someone to give him the loving, affectionate home he so desperately wants.

Hilbrae Rescue Kennels near Telford says Mason was abandoned in 2019 and found very thin and very distrustful.

Mason has been looking for a rescue home for five years

Back in 2022, a staff member at the rescue centre told us that Mason was desperate for a home filled with love.

Emily Cartwright said: "It took a long time to gain his trust, he was really wary of us at first. No-one enquires about him because he does react in kennels, but he's a total love-bug.

"He's one of the most affectionate dogs you could ever meet."

But 18 months later, Mason continues to be overlooked.

Cheryl Gibson, who works to raise the profile of dogs in rescue centres, has relaunched an appeal to find Mason his forever home.

Posting on social media, Cheryl said: "He's spent years in kennels. He arrived as a pup and now he's grey.

"He shouldn't be spending his whole life in homeless kennels."

Mason is looking for a quiet home, with a family experienced with larger breeds.

While he has been reactive with other dogs - mainly larger male dogs - staff at Hilbrae have worked hard to get Mason walking successfully next to other dogs.

Staff are confident that Mason could live with a calm dog, with interested families needing to spend some time allowing him to adjust.

For more information contact Hilbrae Rescue Kennels on 01952 541254.