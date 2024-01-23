Man who had over 160,000 images of children handed a suspended prison sentence

Ryan Newbrook, aged 40, of High Street, Dawley, in Telford was told that he wasn't being immediately sent to prison because there had been a three year delay in the police and courts dealing with him.

Shrewsbury Crown Court also heard that there is a possibility that Newbrook has autistic traits which could mean that he downloaded images with no possibility of getting sexual gratification out of all of them. He has also been seeking help.

Newbrook had admitted as early as 2020 having 156,295 Category C images of children, 4,563 Category A images of children, 5,094 Category B images of children, 93 images that portrayed a person performing an act of intercourse with an animal and 772 prohibited images of children.

Hundreds of the images were videos, the court sitting on Monday was told. The making and possessing indecent images offences took place between August 26, 2006 and June 9, 2020.

Suzanne Francis, prosecuting, said that on June 9, 2020 police had raided his parents' home and found the images on a range of electronic devices.

But she added: "It was three years before the police interviewed him for a second time."

He had pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates' Court on August 15, 2023 but there was another delay before he could be sentenced.

She added that from 2006 to 2020 Newbrook had downloaded images of girls aged between three and 15 years, with the majority being in the seven to 14 years old.

She said he had admitted finding the images "sexually exciting" but after his crimes had been discovered he had "sought help in lockdown."

Stephen Scully, defending, said: "This is a case where he fully admitted the charges in 2020.

"In the first lockdown, to his credit he has sought help from the Lucy Faithfull Foundation."

Mr Scully said that his client exhibited certain autistic traits, including isolation and a social awkwardness. He added that he gets infatuated in certain things.