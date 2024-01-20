Read the final arguments in Telford murder trial with jurors set to consider verdict

After hearing trial judge Kristina Montgomery tell the jury to "put aside your emotions and deal with it dispassionately" after hearing aspects of domestic violence the two principal barristers made their closing speeches on Friday.

The prosecution alleges that when all the facts are added up Ashley Harris acted when the red mist descended and struck Anthony Wootton with such force that his spleen was "guillotined" and he died later in a car park.

Harris has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder and a lesser charge of manslaughter.

The defence team in the trial at Stafford Crown Court said the prosecution's "circumstantial" case "in no way closes down alternative explanations".

They claimed the prosecution was "cherry picking" pieces of evidence that they liked, and left out those that they did not.

Mr Darron Whitehead, for the prosecution, said that 32-year-old Harris had maintained lies about the garden rake for a "prolonged period of time".

"Why did he go to such lengths? The answer, I am afraid, is that he delivered the fatal blow with such force that it caused Mr Wootton's spleen to split," said Mr Whitehead.

Mr Whitehead said that a row between 41-year-old Mr Wootton and his partner Carlene Garrett on Sunday July 16 last year was "totally unacceptable".

The jurors heard that she had been given refuge by Harris and his fiance, Amy Smith, after being punched, kicked and made to fear for her life by Mr Wootton after a day of loud arguing.

But when Mr Wootton followed Carlene across Armstrong Close at about 6pm and was laughing, Harris felt a "sense of outrage" and the "red mist" descended and he acted in a way which was "not self-defence."

The defence says that Mr Wootton has been "different, dangerous, intent and reckless" when he followed Carlene across the close and "didn't care who saw it."

The prosecution says that the rake was deliberately taken away and hidden under a neighbour's garden shed, and a video doorbell deactivated in a deliberate attempt to cover it up.

Mr Whitehead also said that a phone call to the police had recorded Harris's girlfriend Amy Smith "screaming" for 49 seconds.