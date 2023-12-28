Apartments plan for former Telford builders yard after previous proposal withdrawn

Developers Synergy Estates Group are seeking outline planning permission for a 25-unit apartment block containing a mix of one- and two-bedroomed properties on the site of the former Wrekin Building Supplies yard on Stafford Road, Oakengates.

The scheme would contain 14 one-bedroom apartments, and a further 11 two-bedroom properties, developers say.

Car parking for 36 vehicles is also included in the plan.