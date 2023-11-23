Podcast: Telford council leader says council tax 'will have to go up' following Autumn Statement

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt MP, gave his Autumn Statement on Wednesday where he outlined plans to cut National Insurance and increase business expenses.

However, councillor Shaun Davies, described the statement as "bitterly disappointing", due to the lack of funding allocated to local councils.

The council leader had written to Jeremy Hunt last week, urging the Chancellor to recognise the impact of inflation, the soaring costs of providing vital social care and "protect and invest in the fabric of British life".

But following the Autumn Statement, he said: "We have seen no further investment for the services that matter most in our communities; protecting our most vulnerable adults and children, supporting economic growth or keeping our places clean and green. This is a huge missed opportunity.

"For our national economy to grow, we need our local areas to grow, and councils are also key to this."