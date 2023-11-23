Fire service scrambled to help three people stuck in Telford railway station lift

The incident took place at Telford Central railway station on Thursday evening.

One fire crew from the Telford Central station was dispatched to the station after a call at around 6.07pm.

An update from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that the crew had helped a lift engineer rescue the three people stuck in the lift.

There is no word on how long the people were trapped but the fire service finished at the scene just over an hour after being called.