Telford teenager found, but police still searching for Telford 17-year-old missing since Monday

West Mercia Police said in a short statement on Thursday night (November 9), that the 16-year-old previously reported missing has now been found.

They are, however, still looking for 17-year-old Rylie Preece.

Rylie reportedly went missing from Telford on Monday (November 6).

He is described as being 6ft tall with green eyes, curly auburn hair and he is said to be of slim build.

The teenager was last seen wearing a black tracksuit jacket and bottoms, blue top and black Nike trainers.

Officers also released a photo of Rylie.

Anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts is being encouraged to call 999 immediately.