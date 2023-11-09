Plans submitted to extend Telford warehouse

The proposals have been submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council for a two-storey side extension at Technology House in Halesfield.

Applicant Telford Eight Ltd said the "redevelopment and refurbishment of the warehouse will directly deliver the opportunity for new employment at the site".

Submitted plans for the commercial warehouse building include an addition of a first floor to the side extension of Technology Warehouse and the installation of a roller shutter.

The applicant said that the principle of the side extension is established in planning permission granted in 2016.

“The proposed development includes extending the approved side extension upwards to incorporate a first floor to provide administration offices and a welfare area for members of staff,” the applicant said in a cover letter submitted with the proposal.

“The construction of the extension will result in the visual enhancement of the host dwelling and the internal mezzanine accommodation supports additional employment at the site,”

Retrospective permission is also sought for an additional vehicle access/egress at the north elevation.

Also applied for retrospectively in the plans is internal refurbishment and internal separation of the existing industrial unit.

“The proposed development focuses on the minor redevelopment and internal refurbishment of an existing warehouse,” the applicant added.

“The warehouse is located within a strategic employment site that accommodates a broad range of commercial and industrial uses.

“The proposed development will retain the existing use of the warehouse and therefore accord with the neighbouring commercial and industrial uses.

“The proposed development seeks to vary the extant planning permission at the site to facilitate the minor redevelopment and refurbishment of the existing warehouse.

“The development will provide modernised commercial business accommodation and deliver an increase in employment opportunities (both direct and indirect).”

Proposals can be viewed on the council’s website planning portal, application number TWC/2023/0831. Comments can be made during the consultation phase which ends on November 28.