Specialist Defence and Security Convention UK (SDSC-UK) was hosted at Telford's International Centre last week, after moving from the Three Counties Showground in Malvern where it had previously been held.

The event from November 1-2 led to protests last week and police made six arrests after the vehicle and pedestrian entrances to the centre were blockaded by campaigners.

However, despite the disruption, SDSC organisers have hailed the Telford event a "great success" and said it is to return to the same venue next year.

Richard Morgan, president of SDSC-UK, said: “The great success of this year’s show has effectively demonstrated SDSC-UK’s role as the first UK-based specialist defence and security event for innovation and technology.

"The unique opportunity for industry to meet face-to-face with representatives from MOD, UK Strategic Command (UK StratCom) and US DOD means that SDSC-UK is now an important fixture in the calendar. We’re really excited for next year."

He said SDSC-UK saw around 1,000 delegates and 100 exhibitors at the Telford International Centre, where innovations in communications, cyber, protective equipment and autonomy were showcased.

Erica Dill-Russell, compere, and a director at US-based company, Liberty Alliance, who were at the event, said: "With representatives coming from across NATO countries and global industry, SDSC-UK is a great example of how collaboration will enable the very best outcome for all involved.”

SDSC-UK is set to return to the Telford International Centre in November 2024. However, a spokesperson for the protest group StopSDSC, which blockaded the Telford International Centre during the convention, said they would continue to campaign against its presence in the town.

She said: "The arms trade continues to drive misery around the world and it should be resisted everywhere, including Telford.

"Residents, faith groups, veterans, trade unions, environmental and peace organisations made very clear the arms fair is no more welcome in Telford than in Malvern, and we'll be continuing to engage with the council and the Telford International Centre to ensure we don't see a weapons fair here again."