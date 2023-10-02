Wilko workers offered support at job event

David Craig, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Community Learning & Employment Co-ordinator, left, and Job Box Mentor Paul Shirley at the Work Local event.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s ‘Work Local' event, took place in Oakengates last week with discussions between jobseekers, local employers, and partner organisations.

The authority said that the event had welcomed around 100 jobseekers and approximately 20 employers, including AO, Lyreco, Craemer, and Veolia, who found the experience unique and valuable.

The council said that former Wilko employees also joined the event.

Local firms spoke to jobseekers, with support from Telford & Wrekin Council's Invest Telford business support team and community learning teams.

Jobseekers received guidance from the council's Job Box team, covering various job vacancies and application processes as well as the council’s wellbeing team who offered information and support to assist those affected by job loss through their difficult time.

Councillor Eileen Callear, Telford & Wrekin Council's Cabinet Member for Education, Employment and Visitor Economy, said she was delighted at the way the event had gone.

She said: "Telford & Wrekin Council's 'Work Local' event exceeded our expectations, showcasing the power of community collaboration.

“It's heartening to see jobseekers, local employers and partner organisations come together to explore opportunities on our doorstep.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to support residents and local businesses in their employment endeavours."