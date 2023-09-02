Telford man completes 24-hour Wrekin trekking challenge for mental health charity

Simon Wootton has completed his challenge to walk up and down the Wrekin for 24 hours to raise money for Shropshire Mental Health Support

Simon Wootton, 53 from Stirchley in Telford, was taking on the challenge to raise money for a mental health support charity in memory of his brother, Thomas Butler.

Thomas took his own life at the age of just 28, and Simon said he wanted to raise money to help Shropshire Mental Health Support to help others – and to raise awareness of mental health issues.

Starting at 11am on Friday, Simon finished this morning, and was greeted by representatives of the charity at the finish line.

Simon said he had lost count of how many times he had been up and down the landmark after the third trip, but his brother had estimated it at 14 times.

The efforts have so far raised about £500, and Simon said he had enjoyed a shower and a bacon sandwich after finishing the challenge – and would be having a good rest before thinking of his next fundraising task.

Speaking after finishing he said: "It was not too bad. The only trouble I had was between 3am and 5am – that was hard going. That was hitting the wall I think.

"It was just because it is so dark and there is no-one there. I had one friend with me at the time and even they said they found it hard going.

"I got through it though and it is all for a good cause. The charity was there to meet me and thank me at the end too which was really nice."

Simon said he wanted to thank all those who had donated to his efforts – and those who provided support and practical help for the challenge.

He said: "Thank you to everyone who donated and helped in the 24 hours I was there."