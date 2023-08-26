Major delays on the M6 following crash involving motorcycle

Lane 4 was closed on the northbound carriageway between Junction 12 for Telford and Junction 13 for Stafford following the crash.
National Highways: West Midlands said at midday that recovery teams were "en route to clear the vehicle from the carriageway."
At that time there were relatively major delays of at least 45 minutes above normal journey times.
