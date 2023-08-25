Man given hospital order after random attacks on victims

The victims were told they had been in the 'wrong place at the wrong time'

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that Dean Edwards, who suffers with paranoid schizophrenia, had attacked his victims in Telford for no reason last year.

Edwards, 39, of Princess Avenue, Arleston, Telford, had previously admitted three charges – assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault by beating and common assault.

The court heard moving victim impact statements from all three victims who described how their lives had been affected by the attacks, one of which took place on June 27 last year, with the following two both happening a month later on July 26.

Judge Lowe heard how one female victim had said: "This incident has completely changed my life, I will not walk anywhere anymore in case it happens again."

The statement explained how the emotional scars meant she no longer feels safe enough to play in her garden with her children.

A second woman, who said they already suffered from anxiety, said the incident had made it worse, leaving them unable to leave their home for three weeks in the wake of Edwards' assault.

She told the court she still struggles to sleep, and that the long term mental effects had caused her to lose her job.

The statement from Edwards' male victim told how he had also suffered with anxiety – which had escalated with doctors concluding he is now likely suffering from PTSD.

The judge heard how he does not like to go out anymore and is "constantly looking over my shoulder".

He added: "The incident had changed my life."

Judge Anthony Lowe heard evidence from psychiatric expert Dr Lavanya Sebastian, who said that Edwards' condition would not be treated were he to be sent to a conventional prison.

The court was told how Edwards had suffered with the condition since 2001.

Judge Lowe said he would be considering a hospital order – with a restriction on Edwards' release, instead of a prison sentence.

Edwards' solicitor, John Hedgecoe, said: "I have spoken to the defendant this afternoon, I have explained, not nearly as clearly as the doctor has, the effect of the Section 41 order, applied with a Section 37 order, and he understands the situation and would invite the court to do that.

"The only other thing I have to say is he has asked me to apologise to the court, and in particular to those victims to those victims for the trauma and upset he caused them."

Sentencing Judge Lowe said: "With no explanation he carried out two attacks on women who were complete strangers to him.

"The effect of being attacked is in itself a frightening experience for a female and when it is by a complete stranger that of course increases the fear and when it is without warning and without apparent motive I could well imagine the two victims here, the psychological effects on them would be enormous."

He added: "There is no explanation from Mr Edwards as to why he decided to target the two females."

Judge Lowe said: "It may not come as any great comfort but the reality is you were basically in the wrong place at the wrong time – you could have been anybody, and Mr Edwards was to a large extent not in proper control, the way you and I understand control because of his psychological illness."

The judge said there was plenty of evidence that Mr Edwards had been affected by steroids he was taking at the time of the incidents.

He added: "My judgement is that the appropriate way forward in this case is to make a hospital order under Section 37."

The judge also added a second Section 41 order to the sentence.