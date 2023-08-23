Telford man accused of killing partner's kitten in campaign of control

A Telford man who allegedly killed his partner's kitten in a campaign of control and coercion is to stand trial next year.

Shrewsbury Justice Centre in Abbey Foregate

Ethan Gulacsi, 23, of Downton Court, Deercote, denied engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Tuesday.

The court heard that Mr Gulacsi was accused of killing his former partner's kitten as well as controlling her bank account by preventing her from using her bank card.

He is also accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and confiscating her phone so she could not call for help as well as subjecting her to "regular verbal abuse" and "regular physical violence".

He denies all the allegations.

Judge Anthony Lowe granted the defendant conditional bail, preventing him from contacting his former partner, and set a trial date for May 20, 2024.

