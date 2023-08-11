Telford golf course improvement work completed

From left are Nick McDowell and Steve Elwell of GN Groundworks, Councillor Carolyn Healy Telford & Wrekin Council, Matt Newens – Group Operations Manager Leisure Telford & Wrekin Council, Mark Maddison – Team Leader, Communities, Customer & Commercial Services Telford & Wrekin Council, and Simon Middleton – Balfour Beatty.

Telford & Wrekin Council said the work at Lawley and Horsehay Village Golf Course is part of its efforts to make the borough cleaner, greener, safer and more enjoyable.

Upgrades have been made to a number of bunkers on the ‘Wrekin Nine Holes’ side of the course, plus various improvements to the current drainage system and pathways.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, the council's cabinet member for climate action, green spaces, heritage and leisure said: “Golf is an integral part of our leisure offer here in the borough. Not only is this golf course a really popular place for residents, it is also one of our much loved green spaces.

"Investing in our council owned leisure facilities is something we will always prioritise; whether that’s by maintaining the facilities or by upgrading equipment. We know just how important these facilities are to our residents, so we want to make them enjoyable places to visit, encouraging residents to prioritise their personal health and wellbeing."

She added: “On Mondays during the summer holidays we are also offering families access to the driving range at Horsehay for just £1 per session as a part of our Kids for £1 programme. This is a great opportunity for our younger residents to try out the sport and also keep busy during the school holidays.”