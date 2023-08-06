Telford indoor adventure park closed until Monday due to leak

A popular family attraction in Telford is closed until Monday due to a leak.

Flip Out Telford
Flip Out Telford in Telford Shopping Centre apologised to customers on Saturday and said the centre would be closed until Monday, when a "further update" will be shared.

The announcement on the Flip Out website reads: "We are closed this weekend due to a leak in our arena. We will provide a further update on Monday. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

The Flip Out Telford website advertises "Telford's biggest and best indoor adventure park, with attractions including e-karting, laser quest, interactive football, battle cannon arena, bumper cars, soft play and much more".

Flip Out Telford has been approached for further information.

