Police appeal after body of man in his 40s found in Telford car park

Emergency services were called to Gresley Close, Woodside, after the body was discovered at around 6.30am on July 17.

Sadly, the man aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The emergency services were still on site throughout the afternoon.

The death is currently being treated as "unexplained".

Police are appealing for witnesses and ask anyone who was in the area in the early hours of this morning to contact the Proactive CID Team on 01952 214787 quoting incident 64i of July 17, 2023.