Telford cannabis brownie driver lose appeal against three-year driving ban

Telford Magistrates Court stock

Gurpreet Dhillon, of Dalby Close, Telford, lost his licence for three years after police stopped his BMW in July 2019 and he failed a roadside drugs test.

Arresting officers said they swabbed Mr Dhillon after the "highly energetic" driver was "bouncing around".

Dhillon, who pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court, had argued he had no knowledge of being under the influence of cannabis as he had inadvertently eaten a "protein brownie" baked for him by a friend.

Appearing before appeal judges at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday, Mr Dhillon, now 31, argued that the original magistrates' decision should be overturned due to "special reasons".

Dhillon told the court that his friend had baked him six "protein brownies" as he was going to the gym that day.

"I did not know or suspect that they contained cannabis," he told the judges. "If I had I would never have eaten them or driven."

Dhillon said he felt no ill effects after eating the brownies and only learned after his arrest in July 2019 that the brownies had been laced with the Class C drug.

He added that he had fallen out with his friend over the incident, and denied the story had been "concocted" by the pair.

However, in dismissing his appeal, chair of the appeal judges, Peter Barrie KC, said they found "great difficulty" in believing Mr Dhillon's account of evidence, especially as the appellant had initially fled from police when they attempted to pull him over.