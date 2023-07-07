Police renew call for witnesses over crash that left girl, 3, with life-threatening injuries

The incident took place on Castlefields Way

The girl was hurt in an incident on Castlefields Way, near to the junction with Willow Bank, at Aqueduct, Telford, at 8.30am on Thursday.

She was taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital with life-threatening injuries, while a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Officers have said that the man had subsequently been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Police are now renewing their call for witnesses and are urging any members of the public who saw the collision to contact them with information, dash-cam or CCTV footage.

People can contact the Operational Policing Unit on 101 – with extension number 770 2085, or email DL-HOPUShrewsbury@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 91i of July 6.