Fire crews rush to overnight car fire in Telford

Cabbie loses private hire licence appeal after not reporting conviction for crash with cyclist
Firefighters rushed to tackle a car fire in Telford overnight.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a report of a blaze on Holmer Lane in Stirchley, Telford at around 10.15pm on Wednesday.
One fire engine was mobilised from Telford Central to the scene.
On arrival, the crew found one car "fully involved in the fire."
Firefighters used two jets to tackle the blaze and moved the car to safety using a winch.
The stop message, which suggests the fire was under control, was received at 11.03pm.