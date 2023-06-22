Veteran's Trail set for launch as part of Armed Forces Day

The trail is being launched this Saturday – Armed Forces Day

After seeing the Veterans’ Walk in Sunderland members of Telford’s Veteran Trail group wanted to try and do something similar within Telford.

Plaques have been laid at Telford Town Park’s existing War Memorial, making a permanent trail for family and friends of military personnel who have served or who are still serving.

Erica Hanson-McKenzie, Chair of Telford’s Veteran Trail, said: “We are pleased to invite everyone to come along to Telford Town Park on Saturday, June 24, at 10am to the unveiling of the Telford’s Veteran Trail – located near to the War Memorial in the park.

"Special guests will join us for a short event to celebrate this occasion and Major Brettell DL will attend to launch the trail as part of Armed Forces Day.

"There will be music from Wellington Brass Band for all to enjoy."

Councillor Raj Mehta, Telford & Wrekin Council's lead on the Armed Forces Covenant for the borough, added: "Armed Forces Day is a chance to show your support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community: from currently serving troops to service families, veterans and cadets.

"There are many ways for people, communities and organisations across the country to show their support and get involved.

"We are also very much looking forward to the Armed Forces Family Day at Broadoaks Playing Fields in Donnington which will take place from 11am to 4pm this Saturday, June 24, with a host of free activities, military groups, live music and more.”