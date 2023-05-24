Number of people in Telford and Wrekin on Universal Credit hits all time high

More people than ever were using Universal Credit Telford & Wrekin in March, figures have revealed

Figures have revealed the number of people receiving Universal Credit in Telford & Wrekin hit an all-time high in March.

Universal Credit is a benefit available to those out of work, disabled or below a threshold of earnings and savings.

Combined with a winding-up of older benefits and reduced employment opportunities, the number of people receiving Universal Credit across England rose dramatically over the pandemic and has remained high since.

Provisional figures from the Department for Work and Pensions show 18,664 people were using the benefit in Telford & Wrekin as of March, a seven per cent rise on figures in March 2022.

The data has also revealed 20,396 people in the Shropshire Council authority were receiving the benefit, an eight per cent rise from the year before.

40 per cent of Universal Credit recipients in Telford & Wrekin and 42 per cent of Shropshire's recipients were shown to be in work.

The figures come as a think tank calls for social security to be pegged to the cost of living.

Sam Tims, an economist at the New Economics Foundation think tank, said "inadequate levels of support" combined with low pay and insecure work was forcing people receiving benefits into difficult decisions.

Mr Tims urged for benefits to be benchmarked to the cost of living, to help those struggling with the current crisis.

Across England and Wales, the number of households with a member on Universal Credit reached a record peak in February, at nearly 4.5 million.

Anna Stevenson, benefits expert at anti-poverty charity Turn2Us, said "far too many households" are still struggling financially.

She continued: "The Government needs to make sure support is there when people need it, and that it’s the right support to get through this crisis.

"The longer term, systemic answer, is to build an effective social security system in which people can thrive."