Comic stars set to descend on Telford as major event returns

Classic comic figures dominate the event, with plenty of guests providing their own take on their costumed heroes.

Wales Comic Con returns to Telford International Centre on Saturday and Sunday, May 13 and 14, with big names from fantasy and sci-fi dominating the line-up.

Thousands of fantasy TV, film, games and comics fans will descend on the centre for the event, with many dressed up in spectacular costumes based on characters from some of pop-culture's most memorable storylines.

Sean Astin, Nathan Fillion, Freema Agyeman and Jared Padalecki are among the big names scheduled to meet the fans during the two-day extravaganza at Telford International Centre.

Fans of The Lord of the Rings will have more than Samwise Gamgee on offer when Astin is joined by fellow Middle Earth alumni Bruce Hopkins, Sala Baker, Jed Brophy and Bernard Hill.

Hogwarts devotees will have the chance to meet three of the Weasley children, with a visit from Bonnie Wright and twins Oliver and James Phelps.

Comic Con regulars Chris Barrie from Red Dwarf, Doctor Whos Sylvester McCoy and Paul McGann, along with Brian Blessed will also be among the guests alongside a whole host of writers, artists and voice actors available for meeting and greeting during the weekend.

In addition to meeting the stars, the venue will once again be packed with stalls, gaming tournaments, Q&A panels and cosplay competitions.

Priority entry is now sold out, but general entry tickets are still available.