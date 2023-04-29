Notification Settings

Police operation catches nine speeding bikes on two Telford roads

By Richard WilliamsTelfordPublished:

Nine bikers have been caught speeding on two Telford and Wrekin B-roads in a police operation.

A police operation was conducted to catch speeding motorcyclists
A police operation was conducted to catch speeding motorcyclists

The speed enforcement operation on the B5061 and B4394 around Wellington was requested by PCSO Lyn Birch of the Safer Neighbourhood Team following concerns from the parish council and local residents about speeding motorcycles.

Working with the Motorbike Traffic Support Team between 4pm and 5pm on April 24, PCSO Birch said seven offences were recorded over an hour.

On April 25 between 1pm and 2pm, two offences were recorded.

She said: "The Safer Neighbourhood Team have been listening to the parish councils and residents and will be requesting further bids to tackle this issue across other areas."

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

