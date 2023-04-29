Police operation catches nine speeding bikes on two Telford roads

A police operation was conducted to catch speeding motorcyclists

The speed enforcement operation on the B5061 and B4394 around Wellington was requested by PCSO Lyn Birch of the Safer Neighbourhood Team following concerns from the parish council and local residents about speeding motorcycles.

Working with the Motorbike Traffic Support Team between 4pm and 5pm on April 24, PCSO Birch said seven offences were recorded over an hour.

On April 25 between 1pm and 2pm, two offences were recorded.